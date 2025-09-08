Pro-Palestine protestors took to King Street West this weekend amidst the opening of the Toronto International Film Festival's 50th anniversary edition.

On Saturday (September 6) in the early evening, about a dozen activists gathered around the TIFF sign at King Street and University Avenue, waving Palestinian flags and displaying blankets daubed with fake blood. They were protesting the festival's inclusion of Barry Avrich's documentary The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue, which is about an Israeli general and the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023.

According to the CBC, police cautioned the protestors for mischief and protesting, but everyone left freely and no charges were laid.

A much larger protest occurred Sunday evening (September 7) in front of the Bell Lightbox, with protestors waving Palestinian flags, holding signs decrying genocide, and chanting "free Palestine." Police were present, but there were no immediate signs of conflict or disturbance.

The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue hasn't actually premiered yet — it's due to make its world premiere on Wednesday (September 10) at Roy Thomson Hall.

The film had been withdrawn from the festival, but it was reinstated in August. CEO Cameron Bailey said, "We have worked together to find a resolution to satisfy important safety, legal and programming concerns. We are pleased to share that The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue will be an official TIFF selection at the festival this year, where we believe it will contribute to the vital conversations film is meant to inspire."