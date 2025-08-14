Somehow, it's now been just over two years since we lost Irish singer-songwriter and tireless activist Sinéad O'Connor in July of 2023. As Variety reports, a biopic on the late artist is in development.

Now understood to have been in the works since the release of the 2022 O'Connor documentary Nothing Compares, behind the project are Irish production company ie:entertainment, Nine Daughters and See-Saw Films. Josephine Decker (Shirley) is attached to direct, with a script by Stacey Gregg. The Oscar-winning duo of Iain Canning and Emile Sherman (The King's Speech) will co-produce alongside Nine Daughters founder Fodhla Cronin O'Reilly, Tim Clark and Neil Chordia.

BBC Film is funding the project's development. A source told Variety that the film will explore O'Connor's early life and breaking into the music industry, looking to tell "the story of how one young woman from Dublin took on the world, examining how her global fame may have been built on her talent, but her name became synonymous with her efforts to draw attention tot he crimes committed by the Catholic Church and the Irish state."