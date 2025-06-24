Zach Cregger, director of Barbarian — one of Exclaim!'s best films of 2022 — returns to the silver screen this summer with Weapons, a thrilling horror film about the sudden (and simultaneous) disappearance of 17 kids.

All 17 were classmates in Ms. Gandy's (Julia Garner) Grade 3 classroom, and seemingly left their homes at 2:17 am voluntarily one Wednesday morning. The father of one of the missing children, Archer Graff (Josh Brolin), investigates their disappearance — and, by the looks of it, he gets more than he bargains for.

Cregger introduced the latest trailer to Weapons, a movie he describes as "batshit crazy" — including images of a man stabbing himself in the face with a fork, a bloody and bulging-eyed Benedict Wong running down the street, and children disturbingly running down empty streets with their arms out like birds.

Summer has unofficially become Spooky Season Part One, and Weapons looks to join in on the creepy AF fun. Check out the trailer below: