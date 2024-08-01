There's some more Britney Spears news to kickflip you through the end of the week: a biopic based on the pop star's best-selling memoir, The Woman in Me, is officially in the works.

Spears herself was the one to break the news on Twitter, sharing that she's been working on a "secret project" with producer Marc Platt (Legally Blonde, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, La La Land).

Moments later, Variety reported that Universal Pictures had landed the rights to the film, with Wicked director Jon M. Chu at the helm.

At this point, there's no further information on the movie, but Millie Bobbie Brown did express interest in portraying Spears on screen a couple years ago.