At first glance, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey seems out of place in Kogonada's filmography. Although only three films deep, the director of Columbus and After Yang doesn't immediately come to mind as someone who would direct a film that looks like it could be an adaptation of a Nicholas Sparks novel. Sure enough, it proves to be the only miss in the filmmaker's oeuvre thus far, but, oddly, not because of this seeming mismatch; rather it's the mismatch of its stars.

Written by Seth Reiss (notably, this is the only film directed by Kogonada but not also written by him), A Big Bold Beautiful Journey takes romance to a fantastical place. When David's (Colin Farrell) car gets booted ahead of a road trip to attend a wedding solo, he finds a car rental agency with a couple zany employees (Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Kevin Kline) who offer him one of only two cars they have available.

The car features a Hal-like GPS system that asks David if he'd like to go on a big, bold, beautiful journey, to which he finally relents. The first stop on this big, bold, beautiful journey is at a Burger King, where he's told to eat a fast food cheeseburger and notices Sarah (Margot Robbie), the woman he met at the wedding the day before, doing the same. When Sarah's car fails to start in the BK parking lot, David's GPS tells him his second stop is to pick up Sarah, and off the two go on a big, bold, beautiful journey together.

This big, bold, beautiful journey involves driving to random doors across a nondescript American highway that's not quite countryside but not exactly suburban. These doors open into a time and place significant to either Sarah or David (and, on occasion, to both). The idea in theory is that the two of them will work out their past issues that have made David convinced he'd rather be alone (and that he's special) and made Sarah unable to maintain a healthy relationship, which will grant the two of them the confidence to try dating the other.

The pairing of Reiss's script to Kogonada's penchant for exploring the cerebral is almost understandable. A Big Bold Beautiful Journey attempts to evoke a quirky and meditative way of navigating relationships and the baggage that people bring into them, something that could be Kogonada-esque. It's not an altogether terrible idea for a movie, and the visuals used offer a semi-interesting way to fill the languid 109 minutes. At a minimum, potential exists.

When a movie takes as big of a fantastical punt as A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, it has to be grounded by two people viewers want to see come together in the inevitable heart pounding concluding embrace. For as talented as Farrell and Robbie are individually, they never click. They lack any chemistry to speak of; even at the all-important meet-cute, they may as well have been long-lost cousins. If we can't buy into their blossoming relationship, the big, bold, beautiful journey feels inconsequential, and the far-out vibe and tone become laborious to work through.

Farrell, in his second collaboration with Kogonada, turns in a great performance in spite of a wayward script, but even he can't make whatever is unique about the story that interesting; rather unusually, though, Robbie delivers a subdued turn that doesn't at all feel in keeping with the talent we know the Oscar-nominated actor to possess. While the film primarily bounces between the two leads, the addition of Waller-Bridge to bookend the film offers some genuine humour, but Kline is so underused, it's a wonder why they cast an actor of his calibre when a background actor credited as Car Rental Employee #2 would have sufficed.

It hasn't been a banner year for movies about agencies: Celine Song's matchmaking service-centric movie Materialists proved to be one of the year's more disappointing offerings, and the recent Rental Family failed to inspire more than a toothache. A Big Bold Beautiful Journey continues this trend, although, unlike the aforementioned two, Kogonada's film didn't come with the burden of high expectations. But all the same, we're left wishing Colin Farrell had just found an Avis.