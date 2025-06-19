2

We live in an age of legacy sequels. When it comes to legacy sequels, some are big, dumb, genius entries that entertain and delight (Top Gun: Maverick), while others are nuanced and beautifully rendered (Creed). Conversely, we have the shit, the garbage, the why-were-they-ever-mades — think The Exorcist: Believer, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, and anything else with a colon.

Regardless of how they're punctuated, many of the entries in the "bad" pile are lifeless and uninspired cash grabs that attempt to capitalize on (or is that cannibalize?) the successes of previous entries. 28 Years Later is no exception.

After two successful entries — 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later — the series returns 18 years later to wreak more havoc on the psyche. As a sequel, 28 Years Later fits somewhere between the first two; it's both a rumination on the brutality of life itself and the inhumanity of society (à la Days), with some explosive action sequences to pad out the running, fighting, and hiding (in the style of Weeks). This is also the first film in the series where someone refers to the infected as "zombies." Weak.

After a brief prologue, which shows a young boy named Jimmy escaping from a hoard of infected while his family is slaughtered, the film splits into two distinct halves: the first sees Jamie (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), a scavenger and skilled marksman, taking his 12-year-old son Spike (Alfie Williams) on a mission outside of the safety of their isolated island town. The island off the coast of North East England connects to the mainland by a heavily-defended causeway that dips below the water during high tide. While they're out scouting, we learn that a much stronger and more intelligent subsect of the infected has emerged called Alphas, who are able to corral other infected into small regiments of chaos.

The second half sees Isla (Jodie Comer), Spike's mother and Jamie's wife, accompanying Spike on another mission to the mainland, where Spike hopes to find Ian Kelson (Ralph Fiennes), an isolated doctor living a few kilometres from the island. Isla suffers from a mysterious illness that results in painful headaches and bursts of anger, forgetfulness and hallucinations, and Spike wants to help her. Along the way, legions of the infected repeatedly attack the pair. They also meet and are saved by Erik (Edvin Ryding), a Swedish NATO soldier whose entire platoon has been killed.

The film's one saving grace is its performances. Williams does a more-than commendable job carrying the film, while Taylor-Johnson is rugged, handsome and well-suited for the directness of the role. Fiennes takes a delightfully unhinged approach to Kelson, although there are moments of tenderness that show his incomparable range. He also gives off strong Kurtzian vibes, but it works for the most part. He even quotes Shakespeare!

Still, it's Comer who rises above the rest. As the afflicted Isla, she is brutal, rage-filled and fragile, oftentimes simultaneously. At one point, Spike holds her like her father did, her mind drifting between reality and memory. Her face, serene and comforted, is heartbreaking and memorable, even if the shot lasts barely a few seconds. That's her power as a performer, and it shines in every frame that she's in.

Unfortunately, that's where the praise ends. One of the film's biggest flaws comes from its very setup: where 28 Weeks Later ended with the infected reaching mainland Europe, 28 Years Later starts with a title card telling us that the infected have been driven off the mainland and back to the Isles from whence they came, depriving us of the terror of an infected planet. This is, for all intents and purposes, an unforgivable cop-out, one that betrays a total lack of creativity on the part of the filmmakers. The story was right there, why go back to a derivative rehash of the original?

The filming itself, which utilized iPhone 15s and drones, is flat and clinical. Danny Boyle's digital turn makes the film feel amateurish, like a school project that doesn't capture any of the gritty, stylized realism of the original. In order to break up the digital monotony, the first part of the film utilizes stock footage, maps, newsreels, heat and night vision, and clips from documentaries and other films, including 28 Weeks Later, all of which help portray this new society and its welcomed regression. Certain clips show how difficult and regimented childhood was in the past, while others depict the power of the bow and arrow. Unfortunately, these visual flourishes disappear in the second half, making the film cold and detached.

Awful CGI also plagues the film, exacerbated by its own digital-ness. While much of the scenery looks lush, it feels altered and augmented. Washed in an unnatural and unnecessary gloss, the landscapes appear too clean and pristine, even in the dirtiest and most grotesque moments. Some flashbacks and dreams look like they were ripped straight out of Stranger Things (and not in a good way), while most of the nighttime scenes, particularly one where Jamie and Spike attempt to escape from an Alpha across the causeway, appear cheap and unfinished.

The depravity and violence of the action set pieces numb the senses due to their dull and repetitive nature, compounded with the fact that zero stakes exist. We start with the massacre of a whole family, including children, yet most of the victims that follow are faceless soldiers, animals and the infected.

In the first two entries, we were presented with the very real notion that, in this world, our loved ones will die, often brutally, and there's not much we can do about it. Here, they completely remove that fear and tension because of the isolated nature of the island. Although the film's climax does feature a moment of pure grief, it's awkward and silly, losing its impact due to some truly unfortunate imagery and storytelling.

When Erik arrives, the abrupt shift in tone towards the comedic makes it clear that this isn't going to end well, once again nullifying any dread built. It's too obvious and too immediate, becoming more like a scene from a sitcom, entirely compartmentalized and calculated. In these moments, the film seems to be aping Edgar Wright's style, mixing violence and brutality with humour and cheeky dialogue, which fails miserably.

The structure of the town itself delivers another huge oversight. A chart in one of the classrooms gives a quick rundown of all the various jobs one can have, but we never see these vocations put into practice. How do these people survive? Who is responsible for all of these duties? During a party scene, they're drinking alcohol — who's brewing it?

These may seem like unimportant details, but these details give a film life and personality. In an isolated world without electricity, it feels necessary to show how this society functions and how these people coexist. It's a giant missed opportunity from a seasoned filmmaker.

Most damningly, as a political allegory, it's a mess. 28 Years Later tries to speak to so many different world events — the 2014 Scottish independence referendum, Brexit, and of course COVID-19, just to name a few — that it fails to comment effectively on any of them.

Similarly, the film longs for a lost naturalism, perhaps even primitivism, which seeks to return society to the more industrious and conservative "old ways," the glory of the Dark Ages. Life on the island firmly re-establishes traditional gender roles, and this borderline-utopia looks and feels very white. In fact, there are zero BIPOC speaking roles; instead, they're reduced to mindless, bloodthirsty, bloated, sexualized and subhuman creatures whose only goal is to ruin the peace and prosperity of this newly established society.

28 Years Later and its filmmakers are adrift in their own vapid profundity, and as such, they have delivered a ridiculous, nonsensical and lazy film. The filmmakers chase a story instead of creating one, muddling its political messaging in the process. They have delivered a pretentious B-movie with zero social commentary, replacing any message with gore and manipulative melodrama. It's overwrought and poorly plotted, resulting in one of the most unnecessary sequels ever produced.

At times, it feels like a cruel joke is being played on the audience, an insult towards our collective intelligence. With a distinct lack of tension and zero atmosphere, 28 Years Later serves as the series' most over-indulgent entry, more bloated than the infected it depicts, torments and destroys.

Jamie describes the infected as a creature that's "got no mind, got no soul." Apt, because I feel the same about 28 Years Later. It's not bleak, it's not hopeful, it's not progressive. In fact, it's not much of anything.