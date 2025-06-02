Vitamin String Quartet — enter for a chance to win tickets to the show at Massey Hall!

Published Jun 2, 2025

Enter for your chance to win tickets to see the iconic Vitamin String Quartet (VSQ) live at Massey Hall on October 28 at 8 p.m.

Before Bridgerton made it a trend, VSQ were already reimagining pop music into pure orchestral magic with their cinematic flair. At Massey Hall, one of Canada’s most iconic venues with stunning acoustics, they’ll perform fresh, spellbinding arrangements of hits from Taylor Swift, BTS, Billie Eilish, the Weeknd and more.

Fill out the form below to enter!