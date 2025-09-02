VIFF 2025 — enter for a chance to win passes to the festival!

Published Sep 2, 2025

Enter for your chance to win two passes to the 44th edition of the Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF), running October 2 to October 12!

With a Festival Pass, you can explore VIFF’s spectacular roster spanning roughly 170 feature films and 100 shorts while meeting other film fans. Among this year's list of most anticipated films are Chandler Levack's Mile End Kicks (which Exclaim! will be presenting), Luca Guadagnino's After the Hunt, Rian Johnson's Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery and Annemarie Jacir's Palestine 36.