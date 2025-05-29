Twenty One Pilots — enter for a chance to win exclusive vinyl and merch for the 10th anniversary of 'Blurryface'!Published May 29, 2025
My name's blurryface and I, care what you think.
Happy 10th anniversary to Blurryface — the record-breaking and generation-defining album by Twenty One Pilots that soundtracked the 2010s. Feel old yet?
To celebrate the record that gave us "Stressed Out," "Ride," "Tear in My Heart" and the whole blurry-faced era of our lives, we’re giving away a prize pack loaded with exclusive merch and vinyl, including:
- 10th anniversary edition vinyl of Blurryface and a special coffee table book
- A “Doubt” anniversary T-shirt
- Twenty One Pilots' discography on limited-edition, colour-pressed vinyl including Vessel (silver), Scaled and Icy (light blue), Clancy (dual colour) and Trench (black)
For your chance to win, fill out the form below! Contest closes on June 26.