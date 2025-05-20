The Cure — be one of five to win 'Mixes of a Lost World' on 3CD Deluxe or 2LP!

Published May 20, 2025

Alt-rock icons the Cure return with Mixes of a Lost World, a brand-new remix collection featuring reworks of tracks from their acclaimed album Songs of a Lost World



Out June 13, Mixes of a Lost World — conceived and compiled by Robert Smith — features brand-new remixes from Four Tet, Paul Oakenfold, Orbital and many more, with the deluxe edition including additional remixes and reworks by Chino Moreno (Deftones), Mogwai and 65daysofstatic, among others. The Cure’s royalties from Mixes Of A Lost World will benefit WAR CHILD UK. Pre-order here.

