Sigur Ròs with Wordless Music Orchestra — win tickets to the Vancouver show!

Published May 30, 2025

Post-rock icons Sigur Rós are embarking on tour, and they’re bringing something truly special to mark the occasion: a one-night-only performance with the Wordless Music Orchestra at Vancouver's Queen Elizabeth Theatre on November 12!

Coinciding with the 20th anniversary of their landmark 2005 album Takk…, this farewell performance promises a stunning blend of new material and fan favourites, all reimagined in sweeping symphonic form.

Fill out the form below for your chance to win a pair of tickets!