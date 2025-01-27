'Play It Loud: How Toronto Got Soul' — win tickets to the Toronto screening, plus the 'Jamaica to Toronto' album on vinyl!

Published Jan 27, 2025

Enter for your chance to win tickets to a screening of Play It Loud: How Toronto Got Soul in Toronto, Hamilton or Vancouver, and take home Jamaica to Toronto on vinyl — a legendary compilation showcasing the soulful fusion of reggae, funk and soul by Jamaican musicians who transformed Toronto’s music scene from 1967–1974.

This compelling new documentary by filmmaker Graeme Mathieson uncovers the untold history of the Toronto sound, led by reggae and soul icon Jay Douglas. From his early days in Jamaica to his pivotal role in shaping Canada’s music industry, Douglas's participation in the film facilitates a powerful celebration of culture, community and the artists who blazed the trail.

Prizes include:

A pair of tickets to the VIFF Screening in Vancouver on February 7, plus a copy of Jamaica to Toronto vinyl

A pair of tickets to the Westdale Theatre screening in Hamilton on February 20, plus a copy of Jamaica to Toronto vinyl

A pair of tickets to the TIFF Lightbox in Toronto (March 19), plus a copy of Jamaica to Toronto vinyl

