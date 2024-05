Published May 16, 2024

Enter for your chance to win a pair of full weekend passes to Northern Lights Festival Boréal (NLFB) in Sudbury!

Taking place on the picturesque shores of Ramsey Lake in Bell Park from July 4 to 7, the starry-eyed festival will feature performances from July Talk, Tim Baker, DJ Shub, the Rural Alberta Advantage, Mattmac, Housewife, Shred Kelly and many more!

You can also enjoy the unique selection of artisan food vendors, craft beer, art installations, community booths and tons of other fun activities on-site.

For your chance to win, fill out the form below!