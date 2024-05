Published May 3, 2024

Get ready Canada! Enter for your chance to see Mother Mother live in the city of your choice in 2025.

The BC alt-rockers will tour Canada next winter, travelling coast to coast to support their record Grief Chapter. The trek will bring along special guests, Cavetown and Cannons.

By filling out the form below, you could win tickets to your choice of the following show dates:



02/18 Victoria, BC - Save On Foods Memorial Centre

02/20 Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place

02/21 Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

02/22 Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

02/24 Regina, SK - Brandt Centre

02/25 Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

02/27 London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

02/28 St. Catharines, ON - Meridian Centre

03/05 Moncton, NB - Molson Canadian Centre at Casino New Brunswick