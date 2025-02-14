Men I Trust — win tickets to the Toronto show this July!

Published Feb 14, 2025
MIT_920x614.jpg

Enter for your chance to win tickets to see Montreal indie sensations Men I Trust at History in Toronto on July 24, 25 or 26 (via Live Nation)!

The trio blend dream pop, indie and jazz into a sound that’s effortlessly smooth and hypnotic. Their laid-back grooves, ethereal vocals and mesmerizing instrumentals make for a live show that pulls you in from start to finish.

Don't miss out and fill out the form below to enter! Also, check out their single "Husk" below.

