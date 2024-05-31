Marianas Trench — enter for a chance to win tickets to the Canadian show of your choice!

Published May 31, 2024

The iconic pop quartet are back on tour and ready to hit you in the feels — enter below for your chance to win two tickets to see Marianas Trench in the city of your choice!

After releasing glam rock-y new singles "A Normal Life" and "Lightning and Thunder" in the past month, Marianas Trench have announced a sprawling North American tour for this fall — dubbed the Force of Nature Tour — that'll include multiple stops in Canada with support from LØLØ.

By filling out the form below, you could win tickets to the following show dates:



11/18 Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick

11/23 Kitchener, ON - Centre In The Square

11/25 Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Concert Hall

11/26 London, ON - Centennial Hall

11/30 Toronto, ON - History

12/04 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

12/06 Regina, SK - Conexus Arts Centre

12/07 Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall

12/10 Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre

12/12 Vancouver, BC - Orpheum

The contest closes on June 10, 2024.