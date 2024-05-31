Marianas Trench — enter for a chance to win tickets to the Canadian show of your choice!

Published May 31, 2024
Static_Social_Exclaim_920x614_MarianasTrench_2024_Regional_Generic_ContestPageLandingGraphic_LØLØ.jpg

The iconic pop quartet are back on tour and ready to hit you in the feels — enter below for your chance to win two tickets to see Marianas Trench in the city of your choice!

After releasing glam rock-y new singles "A Normal Life" and "Lightning and Thunder" in the past month, Marianas Trench have announced a sprawling North American tour for this fall — dubbed the Force of Nature Tour — that'll include multiple stops in Canada with support from LØLØ.

By filling out the form below, you could win tickets to the following show dates:

11/18 Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick 
11/23 Kitchener, ON - Centre In The Square 
11/25 Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Concert Hall 
11/26 London, ON - Centennial Hall 
11/30 Toronto, ON - History 
12/04 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre 
12/06 Regina, SK - Conexus Arts Centre 
12/07 Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall 
12/10 Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre 
12/12 Vancouver, BC - Orpheum 

The contest closes on June 10, 2024.

