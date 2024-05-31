Marianas Trench — enter for a chance to win tickets to the Canadian show of your choice!
Published May 31, 2024
The iconic pop quartet are back on tour and ready to hit you in the feels — enter below for your chance to win two tickets to see Marianas Trench in the city of your choice!
After releasing glam rock-y new singles "A Normal Life" and "Lightning and Thunder" in the past month, Marianas Trench have announced a sprawling North American tour for this fall — dubbed the Force of Nature Tour — that'll include multiple stops in Canada with support from LØLØ.
By filling out the form below, you could win tickets to the following show dates:
11/18 Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick 11/23 Kitchener, ON - Centre In The Square 11/25 Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Concert Hall 11/26 London, ON - Centennial Hall 11/30 Toronto, ON - History 12/04 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre 12/06 Regina, SK - Conexus Arts Centre 12/07 Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall 12/10 Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre 12/12 Vancouver, BC - Orpheum