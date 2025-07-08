Mad Caddies — win tickets to the Canadian show date of your choice!Published Jul 8, 2025
Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Mad Caddies at the Canadian date of your choice (via MODO Live)!
With their genre-hopping blend of ska, punk and reggae, the California band are bringing their infectious energy coast to coast this fall, joined by Authority Zero, the Corps and the Anti-Queens on select dates — and you could win tickets to one of the following:
09/17 Sudbury, ON – The Grand
09/18 Oshawa, ON – Biltmore Theatre
09/20 Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace
09/25 Saskatoon, SK – Louis’
09/26 Edmonton, AB – The Starlite Room
09/27 Calgary, AB – Dickens
09/29 Red Deer, AB – Bo’s Bar & Stage
10/01 Banff, AB – Melissa’s MisSteak
10/03 Vancouver, BC – The Pearl