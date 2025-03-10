Hollywood Undead & Tech N9ne — win tickets to the Canadian date of your choice!

Published Mar 10, 2025

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Hollywood Undead & Tech N9ne with Set it Off and Zero 9:36 at the Canadian date of your choice (via F7 Entertainment)!

Get ready for an explosive night as rap-rock icons and hip-hop legends join forces for the Hollywood & N9ne tour, hitting arenas across Canada this spring!

By entering below, you could win tickets to one of the following show dates:

04/10 Vancouver, BC - Harbour Event Centre

04/11 Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Events Centre

04/12 Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall

05/03 Kitchener, ON - Elements

05/04 Toronto, ON - Rebel

05/05 Montreal, QC - L’Olympia