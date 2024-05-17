HiFi Cabinet Co. – enter for a chance to win the “Noir Duke” vinyl record storage crate and a set of caster wheels

Published May 17, 2024

Built to rock and roll all night long, store your favourite albums in a vinyl record storage crate with easy-glide caster wheels. For records that move you!

Exclaim! has partnered up with HiFi Cabinet Co. to provide vinyl listeners across Canada a chance to win the “Noir Duke” vinyl record storage crate. This vintage crate is made from recycled HDPE and holds up to 70 of your favourite albums.

By entering, you could win either:

The grand prize of a "Noir Duke" vinyl record storage crate with caster wheels

One of 9 regular prizes, including a "Noir Duke" vinyl record storage crate.



Enter by filling out the form below!