Headstones and Finger Eleven — win tickets to the Canadian tour, plus vinyl and merch!

Published Sep 19, 2025

Enter for your chance to win a prize pack celebrating the brand new albums from Canadian rock staples Headstones (Burn All the Ships — out now) and Finger Eleven (Last Night on Earth — out November 7).

The bundle includes each album on vinyl, a T-shirt from both bands and, best of all, a pair of tickets to see them live in the city of your choice on their national co-headlining tour with the Tea Party.

2025 Dates

11/25 Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Event Centre

11/26 Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre

11/28 Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

11/29 Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Casino Event Centre

12/01 Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

12/03 Montreal, QC - MTELUS

12/05 Toronto, ON - The Theatre at Great Canadian Resort

12/06 Ottawa, ON - The Arena at TD Place

12/07 Peterborough, ON - Memorial Centre

12/10 Windsor, ON - The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

12/12 Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick

12/13 Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre



Fill out the form below to enter!