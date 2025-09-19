Headstones and Finger Eleven — win tickets to the Canadian tour, plus vinyl and merch!Published Sep 19, 2025
Enter for your chance to win a prize pack celebrating the brand new albums from Canadian rock staples Headstones (Burn All the Ships — out now) and Finger Eleven (Last Night on Earth — out November 7).
The bundle includes each album on vinyl, a T-shirt from both bands and, best of all, a pair of tickets to see them live in the city of your choice on their national co-headlining tour with the Tea Party.
2025 Dates
11/25 Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Event Centre
11/26 Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre
11/28 Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
11/29 Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Casino Event Centre
12/01 Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre
12/03 Montreal, QC - MTELUS
12/05 Toronto, ON - The Theatre at Great Canadian Resort
12/06 Ottawa, ON - The Arena at TD Place
12/07 Peterborough, ON - Memorial Centre
12/10 Windsor, ON - The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
12/12 Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick
12/13 Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre
