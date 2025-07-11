Great Outdoors Comedy Festival 2025 — win tickets to see Trailer Park Boys or Bert Kreischer & Whitney Cummings in the city of your choice!Published Jul 11, 2025
Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Trailer Park Boys in Edmonton or Winnipeg, or Bert Kreischer & Whitney Cummings in Halifax, Calgary or Vancouver at the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival (GOCF)!
Produced by Trixstar LIVE, the wildly hilarious festival is back to take over Canada with an incredible lineup of comedians, and we're offering 19-plus readers a chance to catch:
Trailer Park Boys (with Entourage's Jeremy Piven)
07/19 Edmonton, AB - Kinsmen Park @ 2 p.m. 07/20 Winnipeg, MB - Assiniboine Park @ 2 p.m.
Bert Kreischer & Whitney Cummings
08/09 Halifax, NS - Garrison Grounds @ 7:30 p.m. with Ms. Patt
08/24 Calgary, AB - Prince's Island Park @ 7:30 p.m. with Derrick Stroup
09/12 Vancouver, BC - Stanley Park @ 7:30 p.m. with Derrick Stroup & Alex Svarez
To enter, fill out the form below!