Frog Eyes — enter for a chance to win a copy of 'The Open Up' on vinyl!

Published Feb 25, 2025

The Open Up is one of Exclaim!'s most anticipated albums of 2025 and the second album from the Canadian vets since their brief breakup. Recorded primarily live off the floor, the album channels ‘90s emo, the Fall, goth rock and “weird blues" — delivering a raw and immersive listening experience. The group is also heading on tour across Canada starting in April.

