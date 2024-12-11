Elton John — enter to be one of five to win limited edition splatter vinyl of his most iconic albums!Published Dec 11, 2024
Vinyl and Elton John lovers, this one’s for you! In celebration of the new Disney+ documentary Elton John: Never Too Late, we’re giving you a chance to win a premium, limited edition splatter vinyl collection of the "Rocket Man"’s most iconic albums.
This vibrant collection includes hand-pressed splatter vinyl editions of Elton John, Tumbleweed Connection, Madman Across the Water and Don’t Shoot Me I’m Only the Piano Player. Each vinyl is housed in a premium clear PVC sleeve with a backing card and obi strip, paying homage to the eras that solidified him as a music legend.
Enter below for your chance to win one vinyl of your choice! And don’t miss Elton John: Never Too Late, streaming now on Disney+, plus check out the video for “Never Too Late” from the film below!