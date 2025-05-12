Cypress Hill — be one of five to win 'Black Sunday Live at the Royal Albert Hall' on 2CD or 2LP!

Published May 12, 2025

Hip-hop legends Cypress Hill have teamed up with the London Symphony Orchestra for a once-in-a-lifetime live performance of their 1993 classic Black Sunday, captured at the iconic Royal Albert Hall — and we’re giving away five copies of the release on either 2CD or 2LP!

Out June 6, Black Sunday Live at the Royal Albert Hall fuses the group’s genre-defining sound with orchestral power in a full-length live album. It will be available in multiple formats, including 180g half-speed mastered vinyl and deluxe CD editions.

