Corb Lund — enter for a chance to win the first-ever vinyl pressing of 'Modern Pain' and an exclusive T-shirt!

Published May 23, 2025
CL-DHC-exclaim-giveaway.jpg

To celebrate the launch of his Dark Horse Vinyl Club, Corb Lund is giving his 1994 debut Modern Pain its first vinyl release (via New West Records) — and we’re giving you a chance to take home a copy, plus a limited-edition T-shirt!

The Dark Horse Vinyl Club is a brand new subscription series featuring 11 of Lund’s classic albums pressed to vinyl — many for the very first time — plus exclusive extras and a mystery 12th title, with only 250 subscriptions available.

Fill out the form below to enter!

Contest Form

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage