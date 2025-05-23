Corb Lund — enter for a chance to win the first-ever vinyl pressing of 'Modern Pain' and an exclusive T-shirt!

Published May 23, 2025

To celebrate the launch of his Dark Horse Vinyl Club, Corb Lund is giving his 1994 debut Modern Pain its first vinyl release (via New West Records) — and we’re giving you a chance to take home a copy, plus a limited-edition T-shirt!

The Dark Horse Vinyl Club is a brand new subscription series featuring 11 of Lund’s classic albums pressed to vinyl — many for the very first time — plus exclusive extras and a mystery 12th title, with only 250 subscriptions available.

