Cage the Elephant — enter for a chance to win tickets to see the band in the Canadian city of your choice, 'Neon Pill' on vinyl and a limited-edition poster!

The Kentucky alt-rock group have released their sixth full-length album Neon Pill (featuring single "Out Loud") and will be heading on a North American tour with Young the Giant and Bakar, including five stops in Canada.
To celebrate, we're offering our readers a chance to win a pair of tickets to the show of their choice, plus a copy of Neon Pill on vinyl, and a special, indie-store exclusive collectable poster!
2024 Show Dates:
06/26 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena 06/28 Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place 08/10 Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre 08/26 Montreal, QC - Centre Bell 08/27 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage