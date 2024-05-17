Cage the Elephant — enter for a chance to win tickets to see the band in the Canadian city of your choice, 'Neon Pill' on vinyl and a limited-edition poster!

Published May 17, 2024

Enter for your chance to win an exclusive Cage the Elephant prize pack!

The Kentucky alt-rock group have released their sixth full-length album Neon Pill (featuring single "Out Loud") and will be heading on a North American tour with Young the Giant and Bakar, including five stops in Canada.



To celebrate, we're offering our readers a chance to win a pair of tickets to the show of their choice, plus a copy of Neon Pill on vinyl, and a special, indie-store exclusive collectable poster!

2024 Show Dates:

06/26 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

06/28 Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

08/10 Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

08/26 Montreal, QC - Centre Bell

08/27 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

For your chance to win, fill out the form below!