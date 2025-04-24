Published Apr 24, 2025

Rock icon Billy Idol is back with Dream Into It — his first full-length album of new material in over a decade — and we’re giving away five vinyl copies to celebrate!

Out now via Dark Horse Records, Dream Into It features longtime collaborator Steve Stevens on guitar, with special guest appearances by Avril Lavigne, Joan Jett and Alison Mosshart of the Kills. Listen to the latest single "77" below and listen to the album here.

