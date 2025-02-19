Bif Naked – enter for a chance to win tickets to the show at Mississauga's Living Arts Centre!

Published Feb 19, 2025

Experience an unforgettable night with Bif Naked as she brings her raw energy and fearless spirit to Mississauga’s Living Arts Centre on March 7!

A true punk rock icon, Bif Naked has captivated audiences for over two decades with her electrifying performances and deeply personal storytelling. This special show will feature both acoustic and electric sets, plus comedian Bee Bertrand will kick off the night with laughter and sharp wit. Details here.

For your chance to win, simply fill out the form below. Contest closes on March 5.



