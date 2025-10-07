After over a year since his DJ set at Noir (inside Rebel), Zack Fox is to return to Toronto next month for a set presented by Canadian hip-hop concert promoter and culture platform, Rapseason.

The show is set to be performed at the 131 McCormack Street warehouse on Thursday, November 13, with featured appearances by local DJs Khary, D.ITTO and 999ADJ.

Fox is notable beyond his spinning as a rapper, comedian and actor, specifically for his role in the Emmy-winning sitcom Abbott Elementary.

The multi-hyphenate talent began his career as @bootymath on Twitter, starting as a comedian and expanding to music, amassing a significant following since the release of Abbott Elementary in 2021. Fox released his debut album, shut the fuck up talking to me, the same year as the show's release and is noted for his standout New York Boiler Room set in 2024.

Tickets for the 131 show are available now.