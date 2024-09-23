On the heels of making medley magic with "Polkamania!" — and probably due to those Spotify payouts not getting any better — "Weird Al" Yankovic has mapped out a massive North American tour for 2025.

Kicking off next June, Al's Bigger & Weirder 2025 tour will feature a set of the artist's iconic hits in addition to some never-performed-live-before fan favourites, all heard as part of his full-production multimedia comedy rock show.

Support on the trek comes from Puddles Pity Party, while Al's longtime band will be joined by four additional players, making for a "super-sized concert experience," per a release.

"This is kind of a 'best of both worlds' tour," Yankovic shared in a statement. "We'll be doing all the big crowd-pleasing parodies as well as some deep cuts for the hardcore fans — but with twice as many players on stage, everything is going to sound twice as good!"

At present, the tour only features one Canadian date, bringing Al to Toronto's Budweiser Stage on July 9.

Find the complete Bigger & Weirder 2025 tour itinerary below.

Tickets for all dates (save for June 29 at Ravinia Festival) go on sale September 27 at 10 a.m. local time, with further presale and VIP ticket information available via Yankovic's official website.

Revisit Exclaim!'s recent interview with "Weird Al" Yankovic. Last month, the artist teamed with the Linda Lindas for new song "Yo Me Estreso."



"Weird Al" Yankovic 2025 Tour Dates:

06/13 Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort

06/14 Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort

06/18 Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort

06/20 Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort

06/21 Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort

06/23 Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center

06/24 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

06/26 Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

06/27 Des Moines, IA - Des Moines Civic Center

06/28 Welch, MN - Treasure Island Amphitheater

06/29 Highland Park, IL - Ravinia Festival

07/01 Traverse City, MI - National Cherry Festival

07/02 Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

07/03 Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater

07/05 Beaver Dam, KY - Beaver Dam Amphitheater

07/06 Kettering, OH - Fraze Pavilion

07/09 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

07/11 Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

07/12 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

07/13 Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

07/15 Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre

07/17 Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage

07/18 Mashantucket, CT - The Premier Theatre

07/19 Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion

07/20 Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap

07/24 Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

07/25 Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion

07/26 Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/27 Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater

07/29 New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre

07/31 Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall

08/01 The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

08/02 Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre

08/03 Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

08/05 Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Theater

08/07 Casper, WY - Ford Wyoming Center

08/08 Idaho Falls, ID - Mountain America Center

08/09 Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

08/10 Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater

08/12 Airway Heights, WA - BECU Live Amp at Northern Quest Resort & Casino

08/13 Troutdale, OR - McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater

08/14 Troutdale, OR - McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater

08/15 Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

08/17 Palmer, AK - Alaska State Fair

08/20 Eugene, OR Cuthbert Amphitheater

08/22 Mountain View, CA (San Francisco) Shoreline Amphitheatre

08/23 Modesto, CA The Fruit Yard Amphitheater

08/24 Stateline, NV (Reno/Tahoe) Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

08/26 Redding, CA Redding Civic Auditorium Lawn

08/27 Rohnert Park, CA - Green Music Center

08/29 San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

08/30 Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum

08/31 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

09/02 Grand Junction, CO - Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park

09/04 Colorado Springs, CO - Ford Amphitheater

09/05 Rio Rancho, NM - Rio Rancho Events Center

09/06 Concho, OK - Lucky Star Amphitheater at Lucky Star Casino

09/07 Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater

09/09 Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

09/12 Madison, WI - Breese Stevens Field

09/13 Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

09/14 Columbus, OH - Palace Theatre

09/16 Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion

09/17 Kalamazoo, MI - Miller Auditorium

09/20 Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater