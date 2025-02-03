Here in Canada, news of Donald Trump's tariffs and trade dispute is a huge story — but it's also getting attention down in US, as Trevor Noah made a joke about the issue while hosting the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

Speaking about Beyoncé's newly confirmed COWBOY CARTER tour, Noah joked about the rising prices that will likely result from a trade dispute. "I will say though, Beyoncé, there's tariffs. We can't afford a new tour," He said. "Maple syrup is about to be $50."

Trump has announced that a 25 percent tariff will be applied to goods imported from Canada and Mexico (as well as a 10 percent tariff on goods from China). It's set to take effect on Tuesday (February 4).

Trump's border crackdown is causing concern among Canadian musicians, including the OBGMs and Dan Boeckner, who spoke with Exclaim! about costly visas and the necessity of cross-border touring.