Grab a rum and coke and prepare to park in front of the TV, as Nova Scotia's favourite delinquents are making a comeback: Season 13 of Trailer Park Boys is coming soon.

As per Deadline, filming for the show's first season in seven years has wrapped in the Maritimes. This comes after Bubbles actor and Trailer Park Boys co-owner Mike Smith appeared on social media in character to say the show is coming back.

Bubbles, Ricky (Robb Wells) and Julian (John Paul Tremblay) will all return for the 13th season, each providing an in-character quote about it. "Feels like it's been awhile," Bubbles said, with Ricky asking, "Is this a fucking dream?" "We need to celebrate this shit!" said Julian.

The new season of Trailer Park Boys will air on the show's own streaming website, which has recently rebranded to TPB+ from SwearNet. It will be distributed by Rollercoaster Entertainment.