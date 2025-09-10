Nick Craine is a seasoned Canadian illustrator who has published work in Exclaim! at various points since the '90s — and now he's digging way back into the archives to finally conclude his decades-old comics series The Cheese Heads.

Craine first revisited the five archival instalments of The Cheese Heads by offering digital downloads as a bonus with copies of his recent illustration collection Line Work. Strong sales meant that he was able to give The Cheese Heads its own new edition, as well as a final 50-page chapter to wrap up the story.

"I always looked back on The Cheese Heads as a somewhat juvenile and highly experimental work. The Cheese Heads was a surrealist laboratory that enabled me to learn how to draw comics," Craine said in a statement. "However, given my lived experience over the last 30 years, I've come to recognize that all art (even this weird comic) is highly autobiographical. So, it was an exhilarating and highly emotional experience to return to the narrative with this perspective to produce an ending I had always wanted to arrive at."

The Cheese Heads is being printed by Black Eye Books. The trade paperback is due out this month and can be pre-ordered here. A Toronto book signing at the Beguiling will be announced soon.