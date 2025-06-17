After releasing a triptych of fresh viewing material on Prime Video in January, Canadian legend Tom Green is slated to perform "stand-up, stories and songs" in 30 cities nationwide on his Stompin' Comedy Tour between 2025 and 2026.
Green will be travelling from coast to coast between this November and next May, hitting up major cities as well as some smaller markets. See the full schedule below.
Tickets go on general sale Friday (June 20) at 10 a.m. local.
Tom Green 2025–2026 Tour Dates:
11/04 St. Catharines, ON - FirstOntario PAC
11/05 London, ON - Centennial Hall
11/06 Kitchener, ON - Centre in the Square
11/07 Toronto, ON - The Royal Theatre
11/12 Cornwall, ON - Aultsville Theatre
12/04 Kingston, ON - Grand Theatre
12/05 Montreal, QC - L'Olympia
01/16 Edmonton, AB - Myer Horowitz Theatre
01/17 Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall
01/18 Red Deer, AB - Red Deer Memorial Centre
01/20 Medicine Hat, AB - Esplanade Heritage & Arts Centre
01/22 Chilliwack, BC - HUB International Theatre
01/23 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
01/24 Nanaimo, BC - Port Theatre
01/25 Victoria, BC - McPherson Playhouse
01/28 Kelowna, BC - Kelowna Community Theatre
02/05 Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place
02/06 Regina, SK - Conexus Arts Centre Theatre
02/07 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
03/18 St. John's, NL - Holy Heart Theatre
03/20 Glace Bay, NS - Savoy Theatre
03/21 Halifax, NS - Rebecca Cohn Auditorium
03/22 Charlottetown, PE - Sobey Family Theatre
03/24 Moncton, NB - Capitol Theatre
03/25 Fredericton, NB - Fredericton Playhouse
03/27 Miramichi, NB - Carrefour Communautaire Beausoleil
03/28 Saint John, NB - Imperial Theatre
05/06 North Bay, ON - Capitol Centre
05/07 Orillia, ON - Orillia Opera House
05/08 Sudbury, ON - The Grand