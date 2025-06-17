After releasing a triptych of fresh viewing material on Prime Video in January, Canadian legend Tom Green is slated to perform "stand-up, stories and songs" in 30 cities nationwide on his Stompin' Comedy Tour between 2025 and 2026.

Green will be travelling from coast to coast between this November and next May, hitting up major cities as well as some smaller markets. See the full schedule below.

Tickets go on general sale Friday (June 20) at 10 a.m. local.

Tom Green 2025–2026 Tour Dates:

11/04 St. Catharines, ON - FirstOntario PAC

11/05 London, ON - Centennial Hall

11/06 Kitchener, ON - Centre in the Square

11/07 Toronto, ON - The Royal Theatre

11/12 Cornwall, ON - Aultsville Theatre

12/04 Kingston, ON - Grand Theatre

12/05 Montreal, QC - L'Olympia

01/16 Edmonton, AB - Myer Horowitz Theatre

01/17 Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall

01/18 Red Deer, AB - Red Deer Memorial Centre

01/20 Medicine Hat, AB - Esplanade Heritage & Arts Centre

01/22 Chilliwack, BC - HUB International Theatre

01/23 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

01/24 Nanaimo, BC - Port Theatre

01/25 Victoria, BC - McPherson Playhouse

01/28 Kelowna, BC - Kelowna Community Theatre

02/05 Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place

02/06 Regina, SK - Conexus Arts Centre Theatre

02/07 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

03/18 St. John's, NL - Holy Heart Theatre

03/20 Glace Bay, NS - Savoy Theatre

03/21 Halifax, NS - Rebecca Cohn Auditorium

03/22 Charlottetown, PE - Sobey Family Theatre

03/24 Moncton, NB - Capitol Theatre

03/25 Fredericton, NB - Fredericton Playhouse

03/27 Miramichi, NB - Carrefour Communautaire Beausoleil

03/28 Saint John, NB - Imperial Theatre

05/06 North Bay, ON - Capitol Centre

05/07 Orillia, ON - Orillia Opera House

05/08 Sudbury, ON - The Grand