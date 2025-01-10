The upcoming hosts and musical guests on Saturday Night Live won't be complete unknowns. Rather, Timothée Chalamet will be rolling into Studio 8H as both a musical performer and host.

Having starred in the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, Chalamet will lead the January 25 episode, and he'll presumably be performing a couple of Dylan tunes in character.

The week before that, on January 18, Dave Chapelle will host in despite his regressive comments about transgender rights. Rapper GloRilla will be the musical guest that week.

SNL is currently in its 50th season. It's been on winter break since before Christmas.