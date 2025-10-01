In conjunction with the Season 16 premiere of their renowned comedy series On Cinema at the Cinema on the HEI Network tonight, Tim Heidecker and Gregg Turkington have announced that the show will be coming to North America live in 2026. Marking their first time hitting the road with the project since 2019, the Certified "Five Bags of Popcorn" Tour is set to include a lone Canadian stop in Toronto.
The trek kicks off on March 21 in Chicago, IL. Heidecker and Turkington's lone Canadian appearance follows not long after, with a show scheduled at Toronto's Danforth Music Hall on March 24. The rest of the tour will take place stateside, wrapping up on April 17 in Los Angeles, CA.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday (October 3) at 10 a.m. local, with various presales starting today at 11 a.m. ET. Find the full itinerary and tour trailer below, as well as more upcoming Canadian shows via Concert Central.
Tim Heidecker and Gregg Turkington 2026 Tour Dates:
03/21 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
03/24 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
03/25 Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Hall
03/26 Columbus, OH - Kemba Live
03/29 Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
03/30 Durham, NC - Fletcher Hall
03/31 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
04/01 Washington, D.C. - Lincoln Theatre
04/02 Boston, MA - The Wilbur
04/03 Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre
04/04 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
04/06 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
04/07 Madison, WI - Barrymore Theatre
04/08 St. Paul, MN - Fitzgerald Theater
04/11 Seattle, WA - The Neptune
04/12 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
04/14 San Francisco, CA - TBA
04/15 Sacramento, CA - Channel 24
04/17 Los Angeles, CA - Wilshire Ebell Theatre