In conjunction with the Season 16 premiere of their renowned comedy series On Cinema at the Cinema on the HEI Network tonight, Tim Heidecker and Gregg Turkington have announced that the show will be coming to North America live in 2026. Marking their first time hitting the road with the project since 2019, the Certified "Five Bags of Popcorn" Tour is set to include a lone Canadian stop in Toronto.

The trek kicks off on March 21 in Chicago, IL. Heidecker and Turkington's lone Canadian appearance follows not long after, with a show scheduled at Toronto's Danforth Music Hall on March 24. The rest of the tour will take place stateside, wrapping up on April 17 in Los Angeles, CA.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday (October 3) at 10 a.m. local, with various presales starting today at 11 a.m. ET. Find the full itinerary and tour trailer below, as well as more upcoming Canadian shows via Concert Central.



Tim Heidecker and Gregg Turkington 2026 Tour Dates:

03/21 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

03/24 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

03/25 Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Hall

03/26 Columbus, OH - Kemba Live

03/29 Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

03/30 Durham, NC - Fletcher Hall

03/31 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

04/01 Washington, D.C. - Lincoln Theatre

04/02 Boston, MA - The Wilbur

04/03 Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

04/04 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

04/06 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

04/07 Madison, WI - Barrymore Theatre

04/08 St. Paul, MN - Fitzgerald Theater

04/11 Seattle, WA - The Neptune

04/12 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

04/14 San Francisco, CA - TBA

04/15 Sacramento, CA - Channel 24

04/17 Los Angeles, CA - Wilshire Ebell Theatre