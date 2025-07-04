This Week's Newly Announced Tours, Including Hayden, Emma Goldman, Kurtis Connor: July 4, 2025

Grab tickets for these upcoming can't-miss concerts

Photo: Steve Louie

BY Exclaim! StaffPublished Jul 4, 2025

It's a pretty quiet week for tour announcements, with the Canada Day and Fourth of July of it all. Including a cross-country tour from comedian and YouTuber Kurtis Connor, an Ontario trek from Hayden (pictured above) and recent inductees to the Exclaim! Best of 2025 canon Emma Goldman, here are the newly announced tours coming to Canada in 2025.

Check out Concert Central for more tour announcements. 

Kurtis Conner Tour Dates:
10/12 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
11/15 Ottawa, ON - National Arts Centre
11/20 Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place
11/21 Regina, SK - Conexus Arts Centre
11/29 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
12/04 Calgary, AB - Bella Concert Hall
12/06 Edmonton, AB - Myer Horowitz Theatre
12/12 Montreal, QC - L'Olympia
12/14 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall (early show)
12/14 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall (late show)

Emma Goldman Tour Dates:
08/15 Toronto, ON - The Baby G
08/16 Hamilton, ON - Farside
08/17 London, ON - High Street
08/18 St. Catharines, ON - Archives
08/19 Kitchener-Waterloo, ON - The Study Room
08/21 Montreal, QC - Barfly
08/22 Quebec, QC - Pantoum
08/23 Sherbrooke, QC - Le Murdoch
08/24 Ottawa, QC - Live! at Elgin

Hayden Tour Dates:
10/01 Gravenhurst, ON - Opera House
10/03 Guelph, ON - Sonic Hall
10/04 St. Catharines, ON - CICADA Music Festival
10/05 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

MusicComedyFeaturesJust AnnouncedCan't-Miss Concerts

Tour Dates

September 13, 2025

October 1, 2025

October 3, 2025

October 5, 2025

October 13, 2025

November 16, 2025

November 21, 2025

November 22, 2025

November 30, 2025

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage