It's a pretty quiet week for tour announcements, with the Canada Day and Fourth of July of it all. Including a cross-country tour from comedian and YouTuber Kurtis Connor, an Ontario trek from Hayden (pictured above) and recent inductees to the Exclaim! Best of 2025 canon Emma Goldman, here are the newly announced tours coming to Canada in 2025.
Kurtis Conner Tour Dates:
10/12 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
11/15 Ottawa, ON - National Arts Centre
11/20 Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place
11/21 Regina, SK - Conexus Arts Centre
11/29 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
12/04 Calgary, AB - Bella Concert Hall
12/06 Edmonton, AB - Myer Horowitz Theatre
12/12 Montreal, QC - L'Olympia
12/14 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall (early show)
12/14 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall (late show)
Emma Goldman Tour Dates:
08/15 Toronto, ON - The Baby G
08/16 Hamilton, ON - Farside
08/17 London, ON - High Street
08/18 St. Catharines, ON - Archives
08/19 Kitchener-Waterloo, ON - The Study Room
08/21 Montreal, QC - Barfly
08/22 Quebec, QC - Pantoum
08/23 Sherbrooke, QC - Le Murdoch
08/24 Ottawa, QC - Live! at Elgin
Hayden Tour Dates:
10/01 Gravenhurst, ON - Opera House
10/03 Guelph, ON - Sonic Hall
10/04 St. Catharines, ON - CICADA Music Festival
10/05 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace