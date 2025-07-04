It's a pretty quiet week for tour announcements, with the Canada Day and Fourth of July of it all. Including a cross-country tour from comedian and YouTuber Kurtis Connor, an Ontario trek from Hayden (pictured above) and recent inductees to the Exclaim! Best of 2025 canon Emma Goldman, here are the newly announced tours coming to Canada in 2025.

Kurtis Conner Tour Dates:

10/12 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

11/15 Ottawa, ON - National Arts Centre

11/20 Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place

11/21 Regina, SK - Conexus Arts Centre

11/29 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

12/04 Calgary, AB - Bella Concert Hall

12/06 Edmonton, AB - Myer Horowitz Theatre

12/12 Montreal, QC - L'Olympia

12/14 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall (early show)

12/14 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall (late show)

Emma Goldman Tour Dates:

08/15 Toronto, ON - The Baby G

08/16 Hamilton, ON - Farside

08/17 London, ON - High Street

08/18 St. Catharines, ON - Archives

08/19 Kitchener-Waterloo, ON - The Study Room

08/21 Montreal, QC - Barfly

08/22 Quebec, QC - Pantoum

08/23 Sherbrooke, QC - Le Murdoch

08/24 Ottawa, QC - Live! at Elgin

Hayden Tour Dates:

10/01 Gravenhurst, ON - Opera House

10/03 Guelph, ON - Sonic Hall

10/04 St. Catharines, ON - CICADA Music Festival

10/05 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace