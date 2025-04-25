In this week's roundup of newly announced shows, multiple tours will be making their way across Canada this year — including one of the world's most celebrated stand-up comedians, rock guy Bryan Adams and more. There are also newly added dates in Vancouver from both Samia and the Marías.
Above & Beyond Tour Dates:
08/15 Vancouver, BC - Deer Lake Park
08/29 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Bryan Adams Tour Dates:
09/11 Kamloops, BC - Sandman Centre *
09/12 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena *
09/13 Victoria, BC - Save On Foods Memorial Centre *
09/23 Prince George, BC - CN Centre *
09/24 Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place +
09/26 Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome +
09/27 Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place *
09/28 Regina, SK - Brandt Centre *
09/29 Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre *
10/02 St. Catharines, ON - Meridian Centre *
10/03 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena *
10/04 Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre *
10/05 Windsor, ON - Caesars *
10/07 Peterborough, ON - Peterborough Memorial Centre *
10/08 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre *
10/09 Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre *
10/11 Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre *
10/12 Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre *
* with the Sheepdogs
+ with Amanda Marshall
Andy Bell Tour Dates:
10/21 Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
12/03 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
Bilmuri Tour Dates:
07/30 Toronto, ON - History
Bon Enfant Tour Dates:
04/25 Sutton, QC - Salle Alec et Gerard Pelletier
04/26 Gatineau, QC - Minotaure
05/02 Saint-Casimir, QC - Théâtre des Grands Bois
05/03 Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu, QC - Lounge 164
05/22 Saint-Thérèse, QC - Cabaret BMO
05/23 Saint-Gabriel, QC - Bal Mashi
05/24 Saint-Hyacinthe, QC - Le Zaricot
05/30 Rouyn-Noranda, QC - Festival des Guitares du Monde
05/31 Toronto, ON - Baby G
06/13 Montréal, QC - MTELUS
07/04 Québec City, QC - FEQ
07/05 Chicoutimi, QC - La Noce
07/16 L'Assomption, QC - L'Ange Cornu
07/17 Baie-Saint-Paul, QC - Le Festif
07/26 Sainte-Elie-de-Caxton, QC - Noël dans l'Caxton
Elvis Costello & the Imposters Tour Dates:
09/26 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
Davido Tour Dates:
07/26 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
07/27 Laval, QC - Place Bell
Deltron 3030 Tour Dates:
07/18 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
09/28 Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall
09/29 Montreal, QC - Théâtre Beanfield
The Dirty Nil with Spite House Tour Dates:
09/11 Barrie, ON - Rec Room *
09/12 London, ON - London Music Hall *
09/13 St. Catharines, ON - Warehouse *
09/14 St. Catharines, ON - Warehouse *
09/16 Oshawa, ON - Biltmore Theatre *
09/19 Kingston, ON - Broom Factory *
09/20 Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre *
09/21 Montreal, QC - Café Campus *
09/23 Vandorf, ON - Harmony Hall
09/25 Burnstown, ON - Neat Café
09/26 Galt, ON - Farm League Brewing
09/27 Windsor, ON - Meteor
09/28 Windsor, ON - Meteor
* with Heart Attack Man
Foxwarren Tour Dates:
09/13 Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre
09/28 Toronto, ON - The Opera House
11/26 Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre
11/28 Regina, SK - The Exchange
11/29 Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre
11/30 Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall
12/01 Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre
12/04 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
GoGo Penguin Tour Dates:
10/15 Montreal, QC - MTELUS
10/16 Quebec City, QC - Palais Montcalm
10/17 Ottawa, ON - NAC Babs Asper Theatre
10/18 Toronto, ON - Koerner Hall
11/12 Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre
11/13 Sherwood Park, AB - Festival Place
11/14 Vernon, BC - Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre
11/15 Vancouver, BC -The Centre for Performing Arts
11/17 Victoria, BC Royal Theatre
Laura Jane Grace Tour Dates:
06/21 Toronto, ON - The Axis Club ^
06/22 Montreal, QC - Studio TD ^
08/05 Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre *
08/06 Saskatoon, SK - Louis' Pub *
08/08 Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room *
08/09 Calgary, AB - Commonwealth Bar & Stage *
08/10 Kelowna, BC - Revelry *
08/12 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl *
08/13 Victoria, BC - Sticky Wicket *
* with Trapper Schoepp and Team Nonexistent
^ with Murder by Death
The Grand Ol' Pearl Presents: A Fundraiser for the North Country Club Date:
04/27 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl
Hollow Coves Tour Dates:
09/09 Vancouver, BC - Malkin Bowl
09/14 Cavendish, PE - Sommo Festival
Durand Jones & the Indications Tour Dates:
10/28 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
11/07 Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall
11/08 Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre
The Marías with julie Tour Dates:
07/25 Vancouver, BC - UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Jess Moskaluke Tour Dates:
09/17 Sidney, BC - Mary Winspear Centre
09/19 Kelowna, BC - OK Corral
09/21 Cranbrook, BC - Key City Theatre
09/22 Lethbridge, AB - Yates Theatre
09/26 Red Deer, AB - Bo's Bar
09/27 Calgary, AB - Chrome Showroom at Deerfoot Casino
10/03 Prince George, BC - Crush Nightclub
10/04 Fort Saskatchewan, AB - Shell Theatre at Dow Centennial Centre
10/07 Lloydminster, AB - Vic Juba Community Theatre
10/08 Fort McMurray, AB - Keyano Theatre
10/18 Brandon, MB - Houston's Nightclub
10/19 Thunder Bay, ON - Community Auditorium
10/23 Thorold, ON - Moose & Goose
10/25 Oshawa, ON - Bond Street
10/26 Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre
10/28 Guelph, ON - River Run Centre
10/29 Brockville, ON - Brockville Arts Centre
11/01 Quebec City, QC - Théâtre Capitole
11/05 Charlottetown, PE - PEI Brewing Company
11/06 Fredericton, NB - Fredericton Playhouse
11/08 Halifax, NS - Marquee Theatre
John Mulaney Tour Dates:
07/19 Winnipeg, MB - Assiniboine Park - Great Outdoors Comedy Festival
07/20 Edmonton, AB - Kinsmen Park - Great Outdoors Comedy Festival
08/10 Halifax, NS - Halifax Citadel Garrison Grounds - Great Outdoors Comedy Festival
09/05 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
09/13 Vancouver, BC Brockton Oval - Great Outdoors Comedy Festival
Penny & the Pits Tour Dates:
06/06 St. John's, NL - Lawnya Vawnya
06/20 Calgary, AB - Sled Island
07/11 Saint John, NB - Haven Music Hall
07/12 Fredericton, NB - The Cap
07/18 Moncton, NB - Xeroz
Pulp Tour Dates:
09/16 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Samia Tour Dates:
09/23 Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre ^
^ with Renny Conti
The Swell Season Tour Dates:
07/21 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
09/23 Vancouver, BC - The Orpheum Theatre
M. Ward Tour Dates:
07/24 Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre