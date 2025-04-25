In this week's roundup of newly announced shows, multiple tours will be making their way across Canada this year — including one of the world's most celebrated stand-up comedians, rock guy Bryan Adams and more. There are also newly added dates in Vancouver from both Samia and the Marías.

Check out Exclaim!'s database of Canadian concert listings and tour announcements.

Above & Beyond Tour Dates:

08/15 Vancouver, BC - Deer Lake Park

08/29 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Bryan Adams Tour Dates:

09/11 Kamloops, BC - Sandman Centre *

09/12 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena *

09/13 Victoria, BC - Save On Foods Memorial Centre *

09/23 Prince George, BC - CN Centre *

09/24 Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place +

09/26 Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome +

09/27 Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place *

09/28 Regina, SK - Brandt Centre *

09/29 Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre *

10/02 St. Catharines, ON - Meridian Centre *

10/03 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena *

10/04 Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre *

10/05 Windsor, ON - Caesars *

10/07 Peterborough, ON - Peterborough Memorial Centre *

10/08 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre *

10/09 Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre *

10/11 Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre *

10/12 Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre *

* with the Sheepdogs

+ with Amanda Marshall

Andy Bell Tour Dates:

10/21 Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

12/03 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

Bilmuri Tour Dates:

07/30 Toronto, ON - History

Bon Enfant Tour Dates:

04/25 Sutton, QC - Salle Alec et Gerard Pelletier

04/26 Gatineau, QC - Minotaure

05/02 Saint-Casimir, QC - Théâtre des Grands Bois

05/03 Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu, QC - Lounge 164

05/22 Saint-Thérèse, QC - Cabaret BMO

05/23 Saint-Gabriel, QC - Bal Mashi

05/24 Saint-Hyacinthe, QC - Le Zaricot

05/30 Rouyn-Noranda, QC - Festival des Guitares du Monde

05/31 Toronto, ON - Baby G

06/13 Montréal, QC - MTELUS

07/04 Québec City, QC - FEQ

07/05 Chicoutimi, QC - La Noce

07/16 L'Assomption, QC - L'Ange Cornu

07/17 Baie-Saint-Paul, QC - Le Festif

07/26 Sainte-Elie-de-Caxton, QC - Noël dans l'Caxton

Elvis Costello & the Imposters Tour Dates:

09/26 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

Davido Tour Dates:

07/26 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

07/27 Laval, QC - Place Bell

Deltron 3030 Tour Dates:

07/18 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

09/28 Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall

09/29 Montreal, QC - Théâtre Beanfield

The Dirty Nil with Spite House Tour Dates:

09/11 Barrie, ON - Rec Room *

09/12 London, ON - London Music Hall *

09/13 St. Catharines, ON - Warehouse *

09/14 St. Catharines, ON - Warehouse *

09/16 Oshawa, ON - Biltmore Theatre *

09/19 Kingston, ON - Broom Factory *

09/20 Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre *

09/21 Montreal, QC - Café Campus *

09/23 Vandorf, ON - Harmony Hall

09/25 Burnstown, ON - Neat Café

09/26 Galt, ON - Farm League Brewing

09/27 Windsor, ON - Meteor

09/28 Windsor, ON - Meteor

* with Heart Attack Man

Foxwarren Tour Dates:

09/13 Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre

09/28 Toronto, ON - The Opera House

11/26 Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre

11/28 Regina, SK - The Exchange

11/29 Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre

11/30 Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall

12/01 Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre

12/04 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

GoGo Penguin Tour Dates:

10/15 Montreal, QC - MTELUS

10/16 Quebec City, QC - Palais Montcalm

10/17 Ottawa, ON - NAC Babs Asper Theatre

10/18 Toronto, ON - Koerner Hall

11/12 Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre

11/13 Sherwood Park, AB - Festival Place

11/14 Vernon, BC - Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre

11/15 Vancouver, BC -The Centre for Performing Arts

11/17 Victoria, BC Royal Theatre

Laura Jane Grace Tour Dates:

06/21 Toronto, ON - The Axis Club ^

06/22 Montreal, QC - Studio TD ^

08/05 Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre *

08/06 Saskatoon, SK - Louis' Pub *

08/08 Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room *

08/09 Calgary, AB - Commonwealth Bar & Stage *

08/10 Kelowna, BC - Revelry *

08/12 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl *

08/13 Victoria, BC - Sticky Wicket *

* with Trapper Schoepp and Team Nonexistent

^ with Murder by Death

The Grand Ol' Pearl Presents: A Fundraiser for the North Country Club Date:

04/27 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl

Hollow Coves Tour Dates:

09/09 Vancouver, BC - Malkin Bowl

09/14 Cavendish, PE - Sommo Festival

Durand Jones & the Indications Tour Dates:

10/28 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

11/07 Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall

11/08 Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre

The Marías with julie Tour Dates:

07/25 Vancouver, BC - UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Jess Moskaluke Tour Dates:

09/17 Sidney, BC - Mary Winspear Centre

09/19 Kelowna, BC - OK Corral

09/21 Cranbrook, BC - Key City Theatre

09/22 Lethbridge, AB - Yates Theatre

09/26 Red Deer, AB - Bo's Bar

09/27 Calgary, AB - Chrome Showroom at Deerfoot Casino

10/03 Prince George, BC - Crush Nightclub

10/04 Fort Saskatchewan, AB - Shell Theatre at Dow Centennial Centre

10/07 Lloydminster, AB - Vic Juba Community Theatre

10/08 Fort McMurray, AB - Keyano Theatre

10/18 Brandon, MB - Houston's Nightclub

10/19 Thunder Bay, ON - Community Auditorium

10/23 Thorold, ON - Moose & Goose

10/25 Oshawa, ON - Bond Street

10/26 Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

10/28 Guelph, ON - River Run Centre

10/29 Brockville, ON - Brockville Arts Centre

11/01 Quebec City, QC - Théâtre Capitole

11/05 Charlottetown, PE - PEI Brewing Company

11/06 Fredericton, NB - Fredericton Playhouse

11/08 Halifax, NS - Marquee Theatre

John Mulaney Tour Dates:

07/19 Winnipeg, MB - Assiniboine Park - Great Outdoors Comedy Festival

07/20 Edmonton, AB - Kinsmen Park - Great Outdoors Comedy Festival

08/10 Halifax, NS - Halifax Citadel Garrison Grounds - Great Outdoors Comedy Festival

09/05 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

09/13 Vancouver, BC Brockton Oval - Great Outdoors Comedy Festival

Penny & the Pits Tour Dates:

06/06 St. John's, NL - Lawnya Vawnya

06/20 Calgary, AB - Sled Island

07/11 Saint John, NB - Haven Music Hall

07/12 Fredericton, NB - The Cap

07/18 Moncton, NB - Xeroz

Pulp Tour Dates:

09/16 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Samia Tour Dates:

09/23 Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre ^



^ with Renny Conti

The Swell Season Tour Dates:

07/21 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

09/23 Vancouver, BC - The Orpheum Theatre

M. Ward Tour Dates:

07/24 Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre