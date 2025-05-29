Summer school doesn't have to be a drag, as the Second City Training Centre in Toronto has now opened enrolment for its summer term.

No prior experience in improv comedy? No problem! The classes, which begin June 23, are designed for adults of all experience levels to develop their skills in improvisation, writing and public speaking.

The Second City Training Centre prides itself on being more than just a venue for practice and personal development. Participants will also be offered "a chance to play, connect, and rediscover the creativity that can easily get lost in adult life."

Other classes available for enrolment include acting, conservatory, film and TV screenwriting and production, music, and stand-up.

More information about the Second City's Toronto classes can be found here.