The Lonely Island and Flight of the Conchords are two of the best-loved musical comedy combos of the millennium so far, and now the Lonely Island have reflected on a meeting between two groups when Flight of the Conchords gave feedback on the 2009 album Incredibad.

Discussing their debut LP Incredibad on The Seth Meyers and Lonely Island Podcast, the Lonely Island reflected on the summer they rented a mansion in Los Angeles and recorded in one of the rooms.

"I remember sitting with Jemaine [Clement] and Bret [McKenzie] and them listening to our songs and being like, 'Wow, you guys really just go straight at the joke. For us, we kind of walk around it for a while,'" the Lonely Island's Jorma Taccone recalled.

Andy Samberg agreed, adding, "It was Jemaine. We played them 'Jizz in My Pants.' He was like, 'There's no dancing around the joke. You just really say it and then just say it a lot.' And we were like, 'Yeah, that's the difference, I guess, between our songs!'"

Samberg clarified that the Conchords weren't being rude about their lack of subtlety: "He said it lovingly. We were laughing."

Revisit "Jizz in My Pants" below. Clement isn't wrong — they really do get straight to the joke and repeat it a lot of times!