Saturday Night Live has announced the star-studded lineup for its upcoming SNL50: The Anniversary Special. Airing on February 16, this three-hour-long telecast will celebrate the show's 50th season, which has included guests Ariana Grande, Chappell Roan and, most recently, Timothée Chalamet on double duty.

In a post shared on social media, the sketch show unveiled the lineup for the anniversary special in a teaser clip. Among the names are Adam Driver, Ayo Edebiri, Bad Bunny, Dave Chappelle, John Mulaney, Kim Kardashian, Martin Short, Miley Cyrus, Paul McCartney, Paul Simon, Pedro Pascal, Peyton Manning, Quinta Brunson, Robert De Niro, Sabrina Carpenter, Scarlett Johansson, Steve Martin, Tom Hanks and Woody Harrelson. More names will be announced in the upcoming week.

The special will air on February 16 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Check out the teaser video below.