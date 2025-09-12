Just for Laughs Toronto has returned in 2025, and it's getting back to its usual business of bringing the best comedians from around the world to Toronto for a jam-packed week-plus in September.

The festival formerly known as JFL42 runs from September 18 to 27 at various venues around Toronto, bringing improv, sketch and, most importantly, lots of stand-up to the city.

As we begin the final countdown to Just for Laughs Toronto's 2025 edition, here's a rundown of the six must-see shows coming to the festival. More details, including tickets, can be found at JFL's website.

Mojo Brookzz

September 25, 9:30 p.m. at Randolph Theatre

Mojo Brookzz's star is on the rise. Not too long ago, he was touring clubs, but he graduated to theatres on his Unhand Me Now tour, and he's continuing that journey at JFL Toronto with a stop at the Randolph Theatre. And with his recent role in the core cast of Tyler Perry's Netflix series Miss Governor, he's sure to continue on that upwards trajectory.

Dropout Improv

September 27, 7:00 p.m. at Meridian Hall

Along with host Kurt Maloney, Dropout Improv unites the improvisational talents of Kurt Maloney, Kimia Behpoornia, Jacob Wysocki, Scott Passarella, Vic Michaelis and Oscar Montoya for a night of "off-the-wall" shenanigans, per the show's official description.

Ron Funches

September 19, 7:00 p.m. and September 20, 6:00 p.m. at Randolph Theatre

The world is a difficult place, but Ron Funches always makes it seem a little more manageable with his signature giggle and gentle, good-natured observational comedy.

Patti Harrison

September 26, 7:00 p.m. at Bluma Appel Theatre

A series regular on some of the funniest shows on TV, like I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, Shrill and Search Party, Patti Harrison is well on her way to becoming one of the most notable character actors in comedy while still maintaining her uproarious stand-up career.

Al Madrigal

September 20, 7:00 p.m. at Bluma Appel Theatre

Al Madrigal is a staple of the screen, having been a correspondent The Daily Show with Jon Stewart and appearing in many films and shows over the years (including Curb Your Enthusiasm and AIR, among many other titles). But his roots remain in stand-up, and his JFL performance is sure to bring the man-and-a-microphone expertise seen across his various specials throughout the years.

Big Jay Oakerson

September 21, 6:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. at Randolph Theatre

Chilled out and raunchy, Big Jay Oakerson is known as a master of crowd work, but he's also a careful craftsman worthy of naming his debut standup album An American Storyteller.