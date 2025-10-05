Some combination of off-season rust, an influx of newcomers, the departure of several key cast members and writers, stilted performances, and half-realized concepts made the Season 51 premiere of Saturday Night Live a rather tedious viewing experience. Benito "Bad Bunny" Ocasio made his hosting debut and wasn't the smoothest sketch artist. Ashley Padilla, who's the strongest cast member, only appeared once, but then Doja Cat was a remarkable musical guest. Here's everything that happened on SNL this week.

The Cold Open

We were brought into the FBI Quantico facility where we encountered new cast member Jeremy Culhane playing a U.S. General and, more unexpectedly, Weekend Update co-anchor Colin Jost, who rarely appears in sketches, but played deranged Secretary of War (Defence) Pete Hegseth to mimic the real-life version's painfully awkward and poorly received speech to distinguished American military figures. He was interrupted by James Austin Johnson's Donald Trump, who continues to interrupt sketches as a meta narrator of the proceedings, and roasted Jost while reflecting some of the president's recent antics and attempts to destroy late-night TV talk shows. Though it had a few shock lines, the studio audience responded in a muted manner, perhaps because this was only occasionally funny.

The Monologue

Bad Bunny joked about taking Marcello Hernández's job, and also caused Jon Hamm to make a silly cameo. He also mocked Fox News and other conservatives who are upset that he will be performing at the Super Bowl halftime show in January, all of which was almost passable from a comedy standpoint.

Jeopardy

Bad Bunny played a contestant named Duke who was $18,000 in the hole on Jeopardy. It seemed that Duke would answer all the clues correctly but never in the form of a question. Despite the plot twist at the end, this was strained and unimaginative.

ChatGPTio

In this remote ad, ChatGPTio offered users an experience where their prompts were addressed by loud, Latino uncles played by Marcello Hernández and Bad Bunny, which was also not great or very funny at all.

Sperm Donor

At a restaurant, a couple played by Sarah Sherman and Chloe Fineman asked Andrew Dismukes's Matt if he could be a sperm donor to help them have a child. As Matt pondered the request, shady characters played by Bad Bunny and Kenan Thompson got in on the decision-making in a super creepy way, which was mildly amusing.

Brunch

In another restaurant setting, Sarah Sherman and Chloe Fineman sat in the exact same spots as they had in the previous sketch, but Mikey Day replaced Andrew Dismukes during this bit about Bad Bunny's Thomas being obsessed with KPop Demon Hunters. The film's popularity likely necessitated some kind of treatment on the show, but, despite an energy infusion by Bowen Yang and an authentic performance of "Golden," Bad Bunny didn't have the comedic timing to bring this home.

Doja Cat

With a colourfully loud outfit, which resembled the classic comic book Joker's look (with shades of Catwoman and Harley Quinn, too) and a backing band who conjured the Knight Rider theme mixed with Queen's "Another One Bites the Dust," Doja Cat writhed on the stage during "AAAH MEN!" and put on one of the most theatrical and dramatic hip-hop performances in the show's history.

Sitting on an impressive floral throne, Doja Cat initially crooned a hopeful pop ballad but the second verse contained a wicked rap instead, and "Gorgeous" kept us guessing about what would happen next.

Weekend Update

Colin Jost updated us about the government shutdown, and played a clip of a disjointed Donald Trump speaking. Michael Che joked about the GOP's obsession with transgender issues and, moments later, about obtaining abortion pills. Jost loved riffing about Trump's bizarre recent comments about Obama walking down a set of stairs, and Che went after Diddy after his prison sentencing. Jost made an autism joke at Elon Musk's expense, and Che mocked Kamala Harris's new memoir.

New SNL cast member Kam Patterson stopped by to demand that he be permitted to say the N-word. Patterson joked about characters he could play, all of whom were racist white celebrities. This was all extremely meh.

Che ridiculed NYC Mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo and also Keith Urban's whiteness. Jost told us about a Long Island Zoo being closed due to animal abuse. Bowen Yang appeared in heavy makeup as Harry Potter character Dobby the House Elf, to comment on J.K. Rowling's transphobia. Complete with a wardrobe malfunction, Yang put a lot of energy into this amusing Rowling takedown.

The Iberians

In a scene set in 900 A.D., Iberians explained their transition to speaking Spanish, and Bad Bunny and Marcello Hernández played their guides, explaining that some words "would be girls, and some would be boys." An ill-advised retread of the Nate Bargatze sketches about how certain linguistic rules and socio-cultural conventions really don't make any sense, this was comparably an unfunny failure that a Benico del Toro cameo did not help.

Parent / Teacher Meet Cute

The gifted Ashley Padilla played a school principal, meeting with Bad Bunny's Mark about his son Michael's disturbing behaviour and drawings. Andrew Dismukes played her vice-principal, who desperately tried to keep her on track after she immediately fell in love with Mark at first sight. Padilla, who is incredible, made something out of this slight premise.

The Kid From Number 8 A riff on the cartoonish, live action, family Mexican sitcom, El Chavo del Ocho, this conceptual piece was truly wild and frenetic, but was it funny? And did the Jon Hamm cameo make it even funnier? No. No, it did not. This self-indulgent piece was designed to test our patience and was frustrating to endure.