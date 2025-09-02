Saturday Night Live has unveiled the casting additions for its 51st season, including Canadian actor-comedian Veronika Slowikowska.

Hailing from Barrie, ON, and based out of both Toronto and New York City, Slowikowska will join the SNL cast starting October 4. She shared the news to her Instagram today with the caption, "Dream come true, see you Saturdays."

The comic has a mighty following from doing sketches on Instagram and TikTok, where she goes by the handle @veronika_iscool. She's also appeared in many films and TV shows, including starring in the teen comedy Davey and Jonesie's Locker. Her acting credits also include Homeschooled, Degrassi: Next Class, Murdoch Mysteries, Baroness Von Sketch Show and What We Do in the Shadows, among others.

Of course, we're always rooting for a Canadian with impeccable comedic timing. Congratulations are in order for her!

SNL will also add four other comedians to the cast of its upcoming season, including please don't destroy's Ben Marshall, Kam Patterson, Tommy Brennan and Jeremy Culhane.