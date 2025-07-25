I had no idea that Rhys Darby — the New Zealand actor and writer, usually known for his bit roles in Flight of the Conchords, and more recently as one of the leads in the bromance pirate epic Our Flag Means Death — did stand-up. I also had no idea that his comedy was so absurdist and physical. From the moment the stage was set for his Just for Laughs Montreal show, The Legend Returns, he hopped on stage wearing a black T-shirt emblazoned with the design of a thunderbolt separating the letters R and D, looking like some kind of superhero.

He pulled us into a faraway universe of 2026, where tech billionaires rule the world — while it's being pulled on a rickety carriage with the boomers tied to the back, holding for dear life.

The show begins like a standard comedy set, Darby riffing on the strangeness of the world from the perspective of a man who used to watch Rubik's Cube tournaments on TV and now tells his Alexa to set a timer for 15 minutes. We heard about his take on Raygun, the Olympic Aussie breakdancer, and the fact that he envisions his Olympic feat would be sound effects.

On paper, Darby's jokes might seem a bit funny, but it's his improv and nonsensical delivery that make them truly hilarious. Darby doesn't just tell jokes, but creates the whole universe in which they take place using only his body and voice. It kind of feels like watching a cartoon — maybe while being a little stoned — rather than experiencing a stand-up comedy set.

For the next 10 or so minutes, Darby told a story about a Kiwi man jumping onto some train tracks. He used a vocal looper, and it turns out that he is indeed adept at making sound effects: the police sirens, a runaway train, a helicopter, the Kiwi man shouting "Fuck off" as everyone tells him to get off the tracks. Oh, and Darby kind of rapped over this for a bit?

Darby's show eventually morphed into more of a one-man Fringe performance, presenting a very long joke filled with ludicrous scenarios and improvisation. Though I've never seen Eddie Izzard live before, I picture this kind of show being her vibe.

Darby painted one instance where sentient Tesla robots become cannon fodder for his antics, like telling one to hold a dildo and walk around his house. Then there was some riffage on the sharpness of Cybertrucks, with Darby pantomiming the ugly-ass vehicles moving about town.

By the end of the robot joke — which feels like his own take on a funnier Black Mirror episode — Darby got a bit quieter and began talking about his very real fear of AI, which hits surprisingly hard when it's coming from a man who is perhaps going through an existential life crisis while impersonating a hummingbird. The whole point of the show is to convey how silly and absurd humans can be, and that AI will never replace that.

"Stay the fuck away from art," Darby said to all AI, punching his fist into the air for a grand exit.