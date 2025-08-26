Nathan Fielder has really been making the rounds in Vancouver lately. Earlier this month, he met up with Nine Inch Nails, and, more recently, he's been spreading the good word about the Tragically Hip while presenting Kyle Mooney with the "key to the city."

We put "key to the city" in scare quotes because, when Fielder appeared on stage at Mooney's show at the Pearl on August 16, he appeared to simply give Mooney a regular door key, rather than anything official. He did, however, insist that Mooney and the audience sit through a ceremonial playback of the Tragically Hip's "Ahead by a Century."

Mooney tried to end the song early, citing the show's curfew, leading to boos from the crowd and Fielder telling everyone, "It's okay guys — he's not from here."

Fielder then called up Mayor Ken Sim (or, let's be honest, an actor pretending to be Sim), who had "Ahead by a Century" as his office's hold music. The bit included a final dig at Sim, as Fielder facetiously told Sim, "Thank you for all your hard work for making housing more affordable in Vancouver." Sim then explained, "Basically, the homeless piss me off."

See the whole thing play out on stage below.