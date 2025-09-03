Less than a decade ago, Nate Bargatze was coming to Canada to play rooms as small as the Rivoli — but now he's playing arenas, and he's added huge shows stretching into 2027.

The absolutely enormous schedule for Bargatze's Big Dumb Eyes World Tour stretches for just shy of a year, from next week until the end of August 2026. In addition to lots of US shows, he's got Canadian shows in Ottawa, London, Montreal, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton and Toronto.

While many of the shows were already announced, 62 of them were announced today — including all of the Canadian ones. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (September 5) at 10 a.m. local time, with an artist presale set to begin on Thursday (September 4) at 10 a.m. with the code EYES.

Nate Bargatze 2025–2026 Tour Dates:

09/12 Denver, CO - Ball Arena

09/13 Denver, CO - Ball Arena (3 p.m. and 7 p.m.)

09/17 Rochester, MN - Mayo Civic Center

09/18 Sioux City, IA - Tysons Events Center

09/19 Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

09/20 Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

09/21 North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

09/24 Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

09/26 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden *

09/27 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden (2 p.m. and 7 p.m.) *

10/02 Rochester, NY - Blue Cross Arena

10/03 Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

10/04 Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

10/05 Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

10/15 Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

10/16 Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

10/17 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

10/18 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center (3 p.m. and 7 p.m.)

10/19 Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

10/23 Chicago, IL - United Center

10/24 Chicago, IL - United Center

10/25 Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

10/26 Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

11/05 Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

11/06 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

11/07 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

11/08 Portland, OR - Moda Center

11/09 Portland, OR - Moda Center

11/13 Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

11/14 Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

11/15 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

11/16 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

11/20 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

11/21 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

11/22 Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena (3 p.m. and 7 p.m.)

11/23 Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum

12/04 Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center

12/05 Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center

12/06 Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center (3 p.m. and 7 p.m.)

12/07 Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena

12/10 Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena

12/12 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

12/13 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena (3 p.m. and 7 p.m.)

01/15 Eugene, OR - Matthew Knight Arena

01/16 Yakima, WA - Yakima Valley SunDome

01/17 Missoula, MT - Adams Center

01/18 Billings, MT - First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

01/19 Bismarck, ND - Bismarck Event Center

01/23 St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

01/24 Toledo, OH - Huntington Center

01/25 Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

02/14 Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

02/19 Rockford, IL - BMO Center

02/20 Springfield, IL - BOS Center

02/21 Columbia, MO - Mizzou Arena

02/22 Springfield, MO - Great Southern Bank Arena

02/26 Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

02/28 Estero, FL - Hertz Arena

03/01 Sunrise, FL - Amerant Bank Arena

03/26 Memphis, TN - FedExForum

03/27 New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

03/28 Lafayette, LA - CAJUNDOME

03/29 San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center

04/03 Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena

04/04 Worcester, MA - DCU Center

04/17 Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

04/18 London, ON - Canada Life Place

04/19 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

04/22 Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

04/24 Des Moines, IA - Casey's Center

04/25 Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

04/28 Colorado Springs, CO - The Broadmoor World Arena

05/14 Providence, RI - Amica Mutual Pavilion

05/15 Albany, NY - MVP Arena

05/16 Hershey, PA - GIANT Center

05/17 Syracuse, NY - Upstate Medical Arena at the Oncenter War Memorial

05/29 Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at the BJCC

05/30 Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena

05/31 Greensboro, NC - First Horizon Coliseum

06/04 Bossier City, LA - Brookshire Grocery Arena

06/05 Corpus Christi, TX - Hilliard Center

06/06 Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

06/12 Cedar Rapids, IA - Alliant Energy PowerHouse

06/13 Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

06/19 Houston, TX - Toyota Center

06/20 Austin, TX - Moody Center

06/27 Phoenix, AZ - PHX Arena

07/16 San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego

07/17 San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose

07/18 Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino Resort

07/19 Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center

07/23 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

07/24 Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

07/25 Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

07/26 Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

07/31 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

08/01 Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Ar



* with Jimmy Fallon