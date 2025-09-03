Less than a decade ago, Nate Bargatze was coming to Canada to play rooms as small as the Rivoli — but now he's playing arenas, and he's added huge shows stretching into 2027.
The absolutely enormous schedule for Bargatze's Big Dumb Eyes World Tour stretches for just shy of a year, from next week until the end of August 2026. In addition to lots of US shows, he's got Canadian shows in Ottawa, London, Montreal, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton and Toronto.
While many of the shows were already announced, 62 of them were announced today — including all of the Canadian ones. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (September 5) at 10 a.m. local time, with an artist presale set to begin on Thursday (September 4) at 10 a.m. with the code EYES.
Nate Bargatze 2025–2026 Tour Dates:
09/12 Denver, CO - Ball Arena
09/13 Denver, CO - Ball Arena (3 p.m. and 7 p.m.)
09/17 Rochester, MN - Mayo Civic Center
09/18 Sioux City, IA - Tysons Events Center
09/19 Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
09/20 Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
09/21 North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena
09/24 Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
09/26 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden *
09/27 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden (2 p.m. and 7 p.m.) *
10/02 Rochester, NY - Blue Cross Arena
10/03 Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
10/04 Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
10/05 Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
10/15 Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena
10/16 Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center
10/17 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
10/18 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center (3 p.m. and 7 p.m.)
10/19 Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
10/23 Chicago, IL - United Center
10/24 Chicago, IL - United Center
10/25 Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center
10/26 Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center
11/05 Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
11/06 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
11/07 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
11/08 Portland, OR - Moda Center
11/09 Portland, OR - Moda Center
11/13 Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
11/14 Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
11/15 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
11/16 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
11/20 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
11/21 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
11/22 Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena (3 p.m. and 7 p.m.)
11/23 Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum
12/04 Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center
12/05 Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center
12/06 Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center (3 p.m. and 7 p.m.)
12/07 Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena
12/10 Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena
12/12 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
12/13 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena (3 p.m. and 7 p.m.)
01/15 Eugene, OR - Matthew Knight Arena
01/16 Yakima, WA - Yakima Valley SunDome
01/17 Missoula, MT - Adams Center
01/18 Billings, MT - First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
01/19 Bismarck, ND - Bismarck Event Center
01/23 St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
01/24 Toledo, OH - Huntington Center
01/25 Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
02/14 Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
02/19 Rockford, IL - BMO Center
02/20 Springfield, IL - BOS Center
02/21 Columbia, MO - Mizzou Arena
02/22 Springfield, MO - Great Southern Bank Arena
02/26 Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
02/28 Estero, FL - Hertz Arena
03/01 Sunrise, FL - Amerant Bank Arena
03/26 Memphis, TN - FedExForum
03/27 New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
03/28 Lafayette, LA - CAJUNDOME
03/29 San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center
04/03 Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena
04/04 Worcester, MA - DCU Center
04/17 Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
04/18 London, ON - Canada Life Place
04/19 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
04/22 Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
04/24 Des Moines, IA - Casey's Center
04/25 Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
04/28 Colorado Springs, CO - The Broadmoor World Arena
05/14 Providence, RI - Amica Mutual Pavilion
05/15 Albany, NY - MVP Arena
05/16 Hershey, PA - GIANT Center
05/17 Syracuse, NY - Upstate Medical Arena at the Oncenter War Memorial
05/29 Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at the BJCC
05/30 Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena
05/31 Greensboro, NC - First Horizon Coliseum
06/04 Bossier City, LA - Brookshire Grocery Arena
06/05 Corpus Christi, TX - Hilliard Center
06/06 Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
06/12 Cedar Rapids, IA - Alliant Energy PowerHouse
06/13 Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena
06/19 Houston, TX - Toyota Center
06/20 Austin, TX - Moody Center
06/27 Phoenix, AZ - PHX Arena
07/16 San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego
07/17 San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose
07/18 Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino Resort
07/19 Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center
07/23 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
07/24 Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
07/25 Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
07/26 Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
07/31 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
08/01 Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Ar
* with Jimmy Fallon