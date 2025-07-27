Mae Martin, the comedian, writer and actor known for their work on Feel Good, gently unwound the minds of the audience during the Mae Martin & Friends show at Just for Laughs. They, of course, had their friends — a series of funny queer comedians, and a rogue British ventriloquist along for the ride. Martin did a set of about 30 minutes, effortlessly charming as always, and opened the show with, "What do you guys want to talk about?"

From there, it was a scenic descent into their psyche: living in L.A., buying a house on soil that's actively trying to slide into the ocean, and befriending a possum (possibly named Eric) while smoking outside. Somehow, this all tied into a trip to Space Mountain at Disneyland, where Martin's English friend tripped hard on six grams of mushrooms.

Martin was trying out new jokes, and they were all hitting. My favourite story was their summer camp experience. While working as the camp photographer, Martin opened the door for a flamboyant six-year-old who was literally just pecked by an owl. "It must have thought he was a vole or something and tried to pick him up in the sky, so always believe kids," they said.

Next was Nick Mohammed of Ted Lasso fame. He rolled onto the stage wearing a pair of vintage roller skates (almost tripping a few times) and started yammering about the absurdity of the "The Twelve Days of Christmas" song in a very high-pitched voice. Mohammed's performance is always in character, and this one is obsessed with numbers. "What if this song is cumulative? That's a lot of gifts." He even created a bar graph that he proudly displayed as a visual backdrop. Next, he brought up a volunteer and pulled out a deck of cards and successfully memorized the full order of the deck with some kind of mnemonic sorcery.

Nina Conti, the United Kingdom's queen of ventriloquism, came out next. Armed with a foul-mouthed monkey puppet and some terrifyingly realistic lip masks, she roped in an audience couple to act out scenes involving their jobs, architecture technology and government secrets. As they used their hands to describe each other's jobs, Conti controlled the mouths of the masks they were wearing, getting them to say whatever the hell she wanted. It was very bizarre and absolutely hilarious.

Sabrina Jalees shuffled out next with some deadpan jokes that veered into parenthood, abortion, and the semantics of Urdu. "My partner had a baby, and I had an abortion, so we balance out," she said with a laid-back demeanour, and some of us laughed and some of us said "awww." Jalees' set was raw and real, and she spoke about the lesbian experience of raising a kid in a strange and wild world. Her son calls her "Baba," which she thought was Urdu for "dad." Turns out it actually just means, "old man," which somehow fits the been-through-it-all, laid-back vibe.

Closing out the night was Fortune Feimster, also trying out new material. Her story about having her first fight with her partner (whom she divorced 10 years later) while running a train on a rotisserie chicken was a light and funny way to start her set. Though Feimster is (nearly) a household name, the jokes went on a bit long, looking and searching for the hilarity in everything. She had one story about being given a gift card to a vegan restaurant and taking her friends out on a "high-roller" meal. When it was time for the bill, she didn't want her friends to know that she was using a gift card. Relatable, I guess? The number of times the word "gift card" was used in this bit is impossible to count.

The Mae Martin & Friends show set felt more like a welcome group therapy session with moments of surrealism, which is all you could ask for.