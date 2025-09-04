Mae Martin has finally begun selling the animal paintings they post on Instagram — although, just hours after going on sale, their Etsy page is already sold out.

Yesterday (September 3), Martin posted on Instagram explaining that all profits from the Etsy store are going to Doctors Without Borders. They created a hardcover book called Animal Paintings Volume 1 and signed all 600 copies, and they also made postcards, tote bags and hats, all featuring animal paintings.

"It's a very exciting day for me because, for the past year or so, I've been doing these paintings of animals," Martin said. "I don't know why I started doing them. I guess it felt compelled to paint animals in emotionally complex situations, and I've really had so much fun doing it. When I post them online, people were asking me if they could buy them."

They noted that 100 percent of profits will go to Doctors Without Borders, a non-governmental organization providing medical care in crisis situations. Martin specifically noted that the organization is currently doing important work in Gaza and Sudan.

As of this writing, the AnimalArtByMae Etsy store has nothing left for sale, with 1,031 sales already complete. Damn! When's Volume 2?

Earlier this year, Mae Martin released their debut album and took the Exclaim! Questionnaire. They told us at the time, "At the moment, I've weirdly dived into an unexpected era nobody asked for where I'm painting emotional woodland creatures in various situations. I find it very calming."