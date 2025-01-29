Sometimes, you and Justin Timberlake only have four minutes to save the world; others, you're ready to test out your tight five. Such is the life and times of Madonna, as the Queen of Pop reportedly did a surprise stand-up set at the Comedy Cellar in New York City over the weekend.

Since the 150-capacity venue can be pretty strict on recording video, we'll unfortunately have to trust the insider who told The Sun that Madge's friend Amy Schumer brought her to the Cellar, where she apparently said some curses over the course of her half-hour on stage.

"She did well enough, but the audience was so stunned it was Madonna that it took them the entire set to warm up to her," the source told the publication, adding that she "nailed" a Trump joke about how all of the deportations were going to leave her without any staff, which is certainly a choice! (In fairness, she also recently took to the social media platform formerly known as Twitter to encourage people not to "give up the fight" as the new administration swiftly dismantles hard-won rights and freedoms.)

As BrooklynVegan points out, Schumer brought Madonna out for a previous Comedy Cellar performance in 2017 alongside Aziz Ansari, Jon Stewart, Pete Holmes and Louis C.K. — some of whom are evidently, er, no longer in vogue.